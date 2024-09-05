Going back to nature: When wellbeing hears the call of the wild…

WILD Wellbeing Days, Wild Work Days, nature walks and evening bat walks are among the new health and wellbeing initiatives introduced by Wyboston Lakes Resort to enable delegates to ‘Experience More’ at the Bedfordshire venue.

The resort’s Begwary Brook Nature Reserve has been managed by the Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire for over 20 years and is providing expert guides to help those taking part to make the most of the experience on the Nature Reserve.

Wild Work Days are tailor-made and include practical conservation experience and boosting wellbeing while developing team building and communication skills. The Nature Walk is a healthy 45-minute stroll around the reserve while the Wild Wellbeing Day is a series of activities to boost mental and physical health. Wildlife Trust experts are also sharing their knowledge and insights in talks on wildlife and conservation.

“Recognising that personal well-being is paramount, we wanted to create the opportunity for event organisers to integrate healthy experiences into event planning that can ultimately boost productivity,” said Wyboston Lakes’ chief commercial officer Richard Smith.

Outdoor activities and natural surroundings are now essential components of event programmes, he added. They provide an opportunity for delegates to take in some fresh air and enjoy some gentle exercise.

“These new corporate packages are not only good for a company’s ESG. They also offer event organisers the opportunity to turn their business conference or meeting into a truly memorable experience for their delegates.”

