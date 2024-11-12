Celebrating role models: Forum highlights ‘inspiring men who have played key roles in our journey’

PROMOTING positive role models is the theme of an event in Milton Keynes next week in support of International Men’s Day.

The forum, hosted by HR specialist Mosaic Fusions and supported by the Women Leaders charity, aims to bring professionals together to discuss and highlight men who have served as role models or inspirational figures.

‘Promoting Positive Role Models’ takes place on November 19, 2pm-4pm at Margaret Powell House in Central Milton Keynes.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that everyone’s voice is heard in the fight for equality,” said Women Leaders’ chair Dr Julie Mills. “While it might appear counterintuitive for Women Leaders to support an International Men’s Day event, it is not.

“As a charity, we have repeatedly said that supporting women is not anti-men. Taking the opportunity to celebrate our personal role models – those inspiring men who have played key roles in our journey – is an important part of working inclusively towards gender parity.”

The event is free to attend. For more details and to register, click here.

Susan Popoola, chief executive of Mosaic Fusions, said: “We are delighted to be hosting an event that recognises and celebrates the positive impact of men in our community. “We must create a platform that fosters understanding and respect for diverse perspectives and I am thrilled that Women Leaders shares this ethos and is joining us.