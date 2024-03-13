AI: Find out how it can supercharge your business

LEARN how Artificial Intelligence has the power to supercharge your business at a free workshop taking place in Milton Keynes.

The AI Masterclass for Businesses on April 18 is hosted by experts from local specialist Dragon Information Systems and digital marketing agency qoob. The event will offer practical advice on using AI to streamline company operations and improve the customer experience.

Live demonstrations line up alongside the opportunity to network and try out the technology on show. Delegates will also have an opportunity to speak with the experts, ask questions and gain further insights into integrating AI within their own business.

Matthew Rigby-White, chief marketing officer at Northamptonshire-based digital marketing specialist qoob, will explore the transformative power of AI for marketing, including how AI algorithms can enhance customer engagement, optimise campaigns and help to drive revenue growth.

Lionel Naidoo, chief technology officer at Dragon IS – based in Milton Keynes – will outline the capabilities of Microsoft Copilot, with a live demonstration of the groundbreaking software and how it is revolutionising business processes, streamlining workflows and boosting productivity.

“AI has the potential to help growing businesses supercharge their operations but it can be difficult to know where to start,” Lionel said. “This event will provide a clear introduction to AI and its capabilities along with some live examples for how businesses might benefit from it day-to-day.

”AI assistants like Microsoft Copilot – which is one of the most advanced AI tools available to businesses today – can be a game-changer for growing businesses and we aim to show attendees how they can start reaping the benefits.”

Business MK and its sister magazine Business Times are the official media partners to the masterclass.

The AI Masterclass For Businesses event takes place on April 18, 9.30am-1pm, at the Delta by Marriott Kents Hill. The masterclass is free to attend – to book, visit Eventbrite or email mike@dragon-is.com