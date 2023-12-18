The Parks Trust elects new chair and welcomes new trustees

LAW FIRM chair Nick Lloyd is the newly elected chair of the organisation that manages and maintains the parks and green spaces in Milton Keynes.

Mr Lloyd, chair of Knowlhill-based EMW, was voted in to succeed Zoe Raven as chair of The Parks Trust at its annual meeting. He has been vice chair since 2020 and on the board of trustees for five years. Pictured: Nick Lloyd and Zoe Raven.

“It is somewhat daunting to take on this role over such a brilliant organisation with such a wide remit, from management of the parks to education to maintaining heritage sites to protecting wildlife and biodiversity to public art to flood defences,” Mr Lloyd said.

“We are all very proud of what the Trust is and does and very determined to make it even better.”

The Parks Trust has also welcomed five new trustees to its board: marketing professional Rupa Green; Joe Kingston, assistant director of parks and cleansing at City of London; Martina Gorla, woodland officer at the Forestry Commission; Carla Veletrop-Martin, programme manager (heritage data) for Historic England; IT development specialist Graham Webster.