IT firm plays its part in creating a diverse and thriving ecosystem

COLLEAGUES at IT support provider iNREACH have planted more than 300 trees as part of the Milton Keynes-based company’s commitment to sustainability.

The business works in partnership with environmental organisation Treeapp and carried out the planting as part of a local landowner’s work to reforest part of his land to create more space for plants and wildlife.

The iNREACH staff planted a mix of native and fruit trees.

iNREACH marketing director Richard Merrell said: “This was not just about numbers; it was about nurturing a diverse and thriving ecosystem. This hands-on initiative exemplifies the synergy between our commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement.

“For us, it is not just about offsetting emissions; it is about fostering a mindset of responsibility and regeneration. Whether it is enabling a cleaner planet for future generations or empowering local farms to thrive sustainably, this project highlights what is possible when businesses, communities and organisations unite for a common goal.”

