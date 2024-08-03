Packaging firm celebrates carbon-neutral achievement certification

SUSTAINABLE packaging solutions specialist Carlton Packaging has achieved its certification as a carbon-neutral company for another year from Carbon Neutral Britain.

This achievement underscores Carlton Packaging‘s unwavering dedication to minimising its environmental impact, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and shrinking its carbon footprint.

“Smarter packaging for people, business and the planet is one of our fundamental ideals as a business and something we take very seriously,” said Lucy Bosten, head of marketing at Carlton. “Achieving carbon neutrality is a proud accomplishment of ours and we are thrilled to have once again attained this goal.

“As a business, we are looking forward to actioning more sustainable initiatives, including the creation of more sustainable products, to help our customers achieve their own environmental goals.”

Carlton is not only focused on maintaining carbon neutrality but is also actively striving to further reduce any negative environmental impacts of its operations.

Part of this commitment included ensuring its headquarters in Bedford achieved a BREEAM Excellent certification and continuing to make their fleet more sustainable, with 66% now electric and a pledge to increase this number.

The business also focuses on other sustainability initiatives, such as diverting 100% of waste from landfill while focusing on sustainable products that reduce plastic waste for their customers.

Among these sustainable innovations is the award-winning RapilockPro box, a standout example of Carlton’s dedication to eco-friendly packaging. The RapilockPro box is uniquely designed to be assembled, sealed, and shipped without the need for glue or tape, making it a fully recyclable and plastic-free packaging solution. This product exemplifies Carlton’s mission to provide smarter packaging for people and the planet.