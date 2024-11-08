Leading automotive brands reflect on sustainability initiatives at Net Zero Summit

SUSTAINABILITY, innovation and collaboration take centre stage at a major summit and exhibition at Silverstone later this month.

Delegates at the Net Zero Summit & Business Expo on November 28 will hear from leaders of brands including Silverstone and Delta Cosworth about their approach to tackling net zero. Other businesses will also share their reflections on the lessons learned on their net zero journey.

The Net Zero Summit is aimed at organisations looking to reduce their costs by cutting their energy bills and meeting their environmental, sustainability and governance commitments.

It is organised by Ngage Solutions, Milton Keynes City Council and West Northamptonshire Council and is funded by the UK government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

Cllr Shanika Mahendran, cabinet member for economy, sustainability and innovation at Milton Keynes City Council, said: “We are really pleased to be part of this event, which showcases our commitment to sustainability and economic growth that benefits our communities.

“We know that it can be challenging for businesses to know where to start in their decarbonisation journey but, working in partnership, we can support them by setting the right foundations to achieve net zero. I look forward to continuing this work as we strive to deliver a greener and healthier future.”

To get more information on what is happening on the day and to register for the event, visit bit.ly/net-zero-summit-24

“The summit offers an excellent chance for businesses to gain inspiration and create valuable connections,” said Ngage Solutions’ climate change manager Daniel Cope. “With a diverse line-up of speakers, the event promises to provide insights and guidance for all businesses, regardless of where they are on their path to achieving net zero.”

Cllr Daniel Lister, cabinet member for local economy, culture and leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, added: “We are thrilled to be part of this initiative that brings together key stakeholders to drive positive change.

“The Net Zero Summit & Business Expo is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to learn from experts, share best practices and collaborate on innovative solutions to achieve net zero.”

