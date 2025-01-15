Cleanliness is next to ESG: Venue guests forego housekeeping to benefit community organisations

COMMUNITY organisations are set to benefit from a new initiative led by guests at a conference and training venue in Bedfordshire.

Under the Room2Give scheme, guests staying more than one night at either the Woodlands Event Centre or Willows Training Centre at Wyboston Lakes Resort near Bedford are invited to choose a charity to receive a donation from the centre’s Room2Give fund in place of having their room cleaned during their stay.

Every time a guest opts out, a donation is made to fund. Guests actively choose which charity their contribution supports by hanging one of three door hangers in the room. A fourth hanger indicates a preference to have the room cleaned.

The charities are:

The Pavement Project homeless charity in Bedford.

homeless charity in Bedford. Samuel Pepys School at St Neots, a special educational needs school that works with children with learning disabilities.

at St Neots, a special educational needs school that works with children with learning disabilities. Woodgreen Pets Charity, Godmanchester.

If no hanger is displayed, the ‘charity of the month’ will automatically receive the donation. Each week, the featured charity rotates to ensure balanced exposure.

“We wanted to deepen our commitment to ESG responsibility while making a meaningful difference in our local communities,” said Wyboston Lakes marketing director and sustainability lead Louisa Watson. “The scheme reflects our core values of community engagement and social responsibility, strengthening ties with the areas in which we operate.”

Room2Give aims to build on the success of the venue’s Room2Grow initiative. Whenever a guest staying more than one night opted not to have their room cleaned, Wyboston Lakes committed to planting a tree in its 380 acres of grounds. After 30 months, the resort team is in the process of planting more than 60,000 trees.

Operations director Simon McMahon said: “It demonstrated how operational changes can lead to a significant environmental impact, planting tens of thousands of trees that will benefit the ecosystem for years to come. As we now transition to Room2Give, I am excited to see how this new initiative will foster even deeper connections between our operations, our guests, and the local community. It is a wonderful way to build on what we have achieved.”

Wyboston Lakes Resort has been independently accredited and earned gold status from the Green Tourism Awards, EcoSmart Platinum Venue Award from Greengage Solutions and IACC, the highest level of accreditation. It installed more than 3,200 solar panels across the site last year as part of its Green Energy Roadmap to make the site increasingly self-sufficient with green energy.

