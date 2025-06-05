A nature-based solution to the biodiversity crisis: The Open University launches its green roof research lab

RESEARCH into the effectiveness of living roofs in the UK climate is set to begin at The Open University.

Specialist contractor Bridgman & Bridgman is working with scientists at the OU to convert a traditional flat roof at the university’s campus in Milton Keynes into a green roof research laboratory.

The Living Roof Live Lab on top of the Stuart Hall office building features rigs, a vista of rectangular beds containing different combinations of substrate and vegetation.

The initial building blocks were put in place in early February. Now the seed of the research have been sown with the planting of plug plants and seeds. The rooftop rigs contain eight different combinations of substrates and vegetation, from crushed brick and limestone to sedum and wildflowers.

OU scientists hope that the data will contribute to research on the ecological and urban benefits of green roofing technologies in the UK.

“We need to look at the UK climate with respect to green roof performance,” said project lead Dr Kadmiel Maseyk, an expert in environmental physiology and carbon cycle science. “The data we have currently is largely based on North America and Europe, where vegetation and climate differs.

“Creating a green space on a rooftop is an ideal opportunity. It can keep a building warmer in winter and cooler in summer. They also cost very little in terms of what they are going to create in terms of biodiversity.”

Chris Bridgman, managing partner of Wolverton-based Bridgman & Bridgman is a leading green roof specialist. “These roofs are really important for biodiversity and to help tackle climate change. In participating in this research project, we are representing not just ourselves but Green Roof Organisation, the UK green roof trade association.

“We have come together with the university to look at all the green roofs and actually capture some really meaningful data that can be used to lobby government and ensure that more rooftops are rolled out across the country and used efficiently for both people and nature.

“We would love to see all flat roofs in MK that can become green. It is a nature-based solution to the biodiversity crisis.”

Dr Maseyk and his team will work closely with OU’s estates and sustainability teams to incorporate the research’s findings into broader initiatives aimed at making the OU’s campus a model of environmental stewardship.

Tracey Ho, the OU’s energy manager, estates said: “Green roofs are visually appealing and offer ecological and urban benefits to our campus. The fact that this project will generate UK-specific data is a huge plus.”

