e-scooter firm seals deal to recycle lithium batteries

EUROPE’S largest e-scooter provider has partnered with a specialist subsidiary of waste management firm Cawleys to recycle its end-of-life batteries.

Voi Technology has recruited Lithium Battery Recycling Solutions to safely dispose and recycle batteries from its electric vehicles.

As part of the partnership with Voi, LBRS supplies the company with ADR-approved safe packaging in which to place the lithium-ion batteries which have reached the end of their useful life from its e-scooters and e-bikes for safe storage and collection from its seven warehouses across the UK.

The batteries are safely dismantled at LBRS’s state-of-the-art workshop in Luton by trained specialists who will extract and fully recycle all valuable elements, such as copper, aluminium, lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese, for new products.

LBRS technical director Alan Colledge said: “Sustainability and safety are at the centre of our vision and being able to work with a like-minded company like Voi allows us to demonstrate how our expertise can be used in modes of electric transport other than automotive.

“Voi are passionate about the part they play in providing greener cities and cutting traffic volumes. We are delighted to be able to help this offering become truly sustainable with the lithium battery recycling solution we provide.”

LBRS is of the few companies offering the service in the UK. It has developed over the last decade within its hazardous waste division to meet the growing demand for recycling end-of-life lithium-ion batteries safely and environmentally responsibly.

Voi is a signatory to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals and is committed to ethical, sustainable practices to ensure cities can transition towards shared, multimodal and zero-emission mobility. As part of these principles, the company is determined to achieve a circular supply chain, which includes fully recycling its batteries and meeting its ambitious target of zero waste by 2022.

Jack Samler, its general manager UK and Ireland, said: “We are excited to be working together with LBRS. This organisation plays an important role in achieving our environmental ambitions by turning our end-of-life batteries into an active resource, which will be extremely important as the recovered materials will eventually aid the manufacture of new lithium batteries.

“In our cities and towns, we are competing to replace the everyday use of cars, which cause pollution, clog up our cities and impact people’s health. LBRS is perfectly placed as a local partner in the UK to help us create a sustainable future, and one that matches our philosophy of achieving climate-neutral mobility, and most importantly, better cities for living.”