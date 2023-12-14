HR webinars deliver on the ‘hot’ employment topics for 2024

A LOCAL HR consultancy has launched a new series of free webinars to provide much-needed support to business owners.

The online seminars, hosted by Kettering-based HR Solutions and running monthly until April, cover key business topics such as employment contracts, apprenticeships and long-term sickness.

The first of the series is taking place today (December 14) and looked at the employment developments likely in 2024. Hundreds of businesses have signed up for The HR Year Ahead: The Key Trends to Watch.

As well as new employment legislation, the session is looking at staff planning, employee retention, recruitment and positioning the employer brand.

Next up, on January 11, is Apprenticeships: A Solution to Your Recruitment Challenges, which focuses on the benefits of apprenticeships in detail and how they can help business owners to address current recruitment challenges.

These are followed by Menopause in the Workplace on January 30, Tools for Effective Performance Management (February 15) and Supporting Long-Term Sickness on March 9. An additional virtual employment law seminar will run at the end of March to give businesses insight into the changes afoot and how they could be impacted.

HR Solutions put together the webinar programme based on the results of its annual SME Business Survey.

The survey identifies the issues currently being tackled by SMEs across the country and the forward-thinking firm then creates a webinar schedule with topics picked specifically to help address those challenges.

During 2023, seminars took place as a result of the 2022 survey on the cost of living crisis, employee retention, employment law bills, EU reform, the four-day working week and Artificial Intelligence.

Greg Guilford (main picture), chief executive of HR Solutions, said: “Our expert team deliver these free webinars on a monthly basis to provide tips and guidance on the latest developments in HR and health and safety.

“We are proud to offer this invaluable service with expert knowledge and advice on topical issues completely free of charge.

“All our webinars are recorded and published in our HR Videos and Webinars Archive which means that if you can’t make it on the day, you can catch up at a time convenient to you and not miss out.

The 2023 SME Business Survey is now live for businesses to share their experiences. The deadline for participation is tomorrow (December 15). To take part, click here.

“The more people that we can encourage to complete the survey, the better understanding we have on what support SMEs need right now and this will help us to provide the right resources in 2024 to help businesses to succeed,” Mr Guilford said.

“Please do get involved and help us to help you.”