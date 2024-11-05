Have your say on government’s plans for the future of zero hour contracts

BUSINESSES in Milton Keynes are being urged to participate in a government-led consultation on the application of proposed zero-hour contract measures for agency workers.

The government’s Employment Rights Bill aims to promote a “pro-worker, pro-business economy,” where flexibility works for both parties.

The Bill will fulfil the government’s commitment to ending exploitative zero-hours contracts by introducing guaranteed hours for qualifying workers, aligning their hours with those worked over an anticipated reference period of 12 weeks.

Now ministers want to understand how to apply the changes to agency work. They are giving businesses the chance to voice their views on how the policies might impact agency work in a way that balances flexibility for employers and security for workers.

The consultation is open until December 2. To find out more and take part in the consultation, click here.

Simon Cox, head of policy at Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce, said: “The input from local businesses will be instrumental in shaping the final provisions of the Employment Rights Bill and establishing a balanced framework that benefits employers and agency workers alike.”

