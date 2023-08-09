Forum focuses on best practice to achieve healthy workplaces

HEALTH AND WELLBEING in the workplace comes under the spotlight at a special forum as experts outline how employers can best invest in their staff to improve performance, productivity and profitability.

Delegates will hear from the Public Health Workplace Health team run by Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes City Councils about the benefits and support for inclusive employment. The event on September 26 at The Forest Centre, Marston Moretaine, will also discuss the Healthy Workplace Standards, a best practice framework dedicated to improving workforce health and wellbeing.

Limited places are available for local employers who are keen to participate in this transformative event.

Cllr Martin Towler, portfolio holder for health, public health and wellbeing on Bedford Borough Council, said: “We firmly believe that every business, regardless of its size or sector, should prioritise the health and wellbeing of its workforce. The Healthy Workplace Standards serve as a framework to enhance practices and foster an environment where employees can truly flourish. Happy and healthy individuals are more productive, take fewer sick days, and significantly contribute to the overall success of their organisations.”

Investing in the health and wellbeing of employees reaps long-term rewards, including increased recruitment, enhanced productivity, and improved staff retention, he added.

The Workplace Health and Wellbeing event, which runs 9am-12.30pm, is aimed at employers, HR leads, Health and Wellbeing leads, and managers based within the three council areas. Book your place via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/breakfast-health-and-wellbeing-event-tickets-666866735357?aff=oddtdtcreator.

The event will also outline the Healthy Workplace Awards, designed for small, medium, and large organisations and which are intended to cultivate a positive working environment, boosting morale, improving motivation and driving growth. Find out more at www.healthyworkplaceaward.org.uk/.

For more about the Healthy Workplace Standards, visit www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/health-and-wellbeing-hub/workplace-health-and-wellbeing-across-milton-keynes-bedford-borough-and-0.