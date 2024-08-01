Employment law: Ensuring compliance and peace of mind

Thubaraga Shan, an employment solicitor at Franklins Solicitors in Milton Keynes, introduces the firm's new Employment Health Check service.

Pictured: Thubaraga Shan.

In the dynamic landscape of employment law, staying compliant with the latest regulations is crucial for every business. Franklins Solicitors is proud to announce the launch of our new Employment Health Check service. This comprehensive review of your employment contracts ensures that your business remains compliant with current legislation protecting both your interests and those of your employees.

Understanding Section 1: A day one right

Under UK employment law, Section 1 of the Employment Rights Act 1996 mandates that employees receive a written statement of particulars on their first day of employment. This statement must include critical information such as job title, job description, remuneration details, working hours and other essential terms of employment.

Ensuring your contracts meet these requirements from day one not only complies with the law but also fosters transparency and trust with your employees.

The importance of regular contract reviews

Employment contracts should not be static documents. In other words, regular reviews are essential to keep pace with evolving legislation and changing business needs.

For instance, recent updates to legislation or significant case law decisions may necessitate amendments to your existing contracts. Additionally, business needs such as the inclusion of restrictive covenants – such as non-compete and non-solicitation clauses – should be reassessed periodically to ensure they are enforceable and align with your strategic objectives.

The Franklins Employment Health Check

Our Employment Health Check is designed to provide a thorough evaluation of your current employment contracts. Our Initial Review includes:

Detailed Examination We review every aspect of your employment contract to identify potential risks, ambiguities, and unfavourable terms.

Legal Compliance Check We ensure that your employment contract adheres to the relevant laws and regulations, safeguarding you from legal pitfalls.

Risk Assessment Our experts highlight any areas of concern that could pose a risk to your business or personal interests.

Clear Explanations We will also provide you with a set of recommendations of any further steps you need to take and let you know whether they are mandatory, advisable, or optional.

Our Employment Health Check Fees

Our initial contract review service is available at a fixed fee, providing you with transparent and predictable costs. We carry out the Employment Health Check for a fixed fee of £500.00 + VAT. Any subsequent work beyond the initial review will be provided with a detailed fee estimate, ensuring you have a clear understanding of the costs involved before proceeding.

A dedicated team at your service…

With a wealth of experience and a proactive approach, we are committed to providing you with the highest level of service and expertise. Our goal is to help you create a compliant, fair and productive work environment.

The Employment Health Check service from Franklins Solicitors is a proactive step towards ensuring your employment contracts are compliant, up-to-date, and tailored to your business needs. Contact us today to schedule your review and take the first step towards safeguarding your business and your employees.

Thubaraga Shan is an employment solicitor at Franklins Solicitors LLP.

Contact the Employment Law team at Franklins Solicitors on 01908 990 966 or email employmentmk@franklins-sols.co.uk .