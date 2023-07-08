‘A key role to play’: Employers are urged to back Samaritans workplace mental health campaign

MENTAL HEALTH in the workplace is among those issues at the top of the agenda for employers. And the subject comes into focus this month as part of a campaign by The Samaritans.

It is running its Talk To Us Awareness Day on July 24. The charity says employers have an important role to play in supporting mental health initiatives for their staff.

Mental health problems affect one in four people in the UK, with employees experiencing high levels of stress, anxiety, and depression. Employers are being urged to highlight support mechanisms they have in place already and to look at extending those to help employees.

The Talk To Us awareness day is being backed by HR consultant and director of Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce Rachel Collar pictured left. She says that support can take the form of simple steps such as employers sending an email to staff on Talk To Us day to highlight the campaign and provide links to support resources such as mental health helpline, employee assistance programmes and mental health first aid training.

“Employers have a key role to play in promoting good mental health in the workplace,” said Ms Collar, who runs Haus of HR based in Towcester. “The Samaritans’ Talk to Us Awareness Day provides a great opportunity for businesses to show their support and raise awareness about this important issue.”