‘We have two lives – one we are given and one we make’: University’s new Chancellor tells students to ‘make the most of everything’

AUTHOR, JOURNALIST and screenwriter Sarfraz Manzoor has been officially installed as Chancellor of the University of Bedfordshire.

The ceremony took place during the first day of the university’s summer graduation ceremonies. Addressing the audience, Mr Manzoor pictured above delivered words of wisdom from his own university experience to Bedfordshire’s Class of 2023.

“Looking back, my graduation day was one of the best days,” he said. “Graduation is an important day as it is a time of passing into the next stage of your life but there will always be some uncertainty. So what I want to do as Chancellor is to give you a few lessons I have learned over the last few years which I wish someone had told me.

“Firstly, people believe that your past should never shape your future… We have two lives – one we are given and the other we make. The life you are given, you may not always be in control of. It may be one where your class, gender, race, religion or sexual orientation may hold you back – but you are more than that.

“So do not forget where you came from but do not be a prisoner to it. And do what you love.”

Mr Mansoor is pictured with University of Bedfordshire vice chancellor Professor Rebecca Bunting.

His next piece of advice: make friends with people who are different from you.

“We live in a world of great division, in bubbles surrounded by people who think and look like us. And finally, do not be scared of failure – anyone worried about the future is normal.”

Mr Manzoor concluded: “Looking at you all, you are all so young – I literally have T-shirts older than you – but the thing is, it passes and you are not always going to have the freedom and opportunities so make the most of everything and good luck for the future.”

Following the ceremony, Mr Manzoor joined staff in congratulating graduates during the exit parade, before enjoying refreshments and chatting to attendees in the picturesque grounds of the university’s Putteridge Bury campus.

His role as Chancellor is an honorary position. Mr Manzoor will not be involved in day-to-day activities but will act as an ambassador for the university, helping to raise its profile and to seek opportunities for students and the wider community, such as hosting workshops and arranging talks with friends from the creative industry.

He also wants to inspire students from minority backgrounds or those who would be the first in their family to go to university ­­and encourage them to shape their path through education.

Mr Manzoor moved to Luton from Pakistan in the 1970s and set his memoir Greetings From Bury Park in the town. He was chosen for the Chancellor’s post because of to his influence, career journey and his roots and connection to Luton.

University of Bedfordshire vice chancellor Professor Rebecca Bunting said: “We are thrilled to have Sarfraz join the university as Chancellor. His passion for learning and his remarkable career are things we hope our students can take inspiration from during their studies here at Bedfordshire.

“We are looking forward to working with him and we are sure his role will create a real impact with our student body and local communities.”

