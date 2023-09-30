University of Bedfordshire agrees education partnership deal with Luton Town FC

THE UNIVERSITY of Bedfordshire and Luton Town Football Club have extended their long-standing partnership with the university becoming the Premier League club’s official education partner.

The new agreement, which will bring a range of educational and career development opportunities for students, builds on the relationship between the two institutions which began more than a decade ago.

The partnership will offer career development opportunities and work experience for students studying sports-related courses such as Sport & Exercise Science and Sports Therapy & Rehabilitation, as well as other course areas including Business and Sports Journalism.

These will include visits to Luton Town’s training ground and home match tickets for students from a select group of relevant courses such as BSc Sport Coaching Science, which will allow them an insight into the behind-the-scenes workings of a Premier League football club.

Adrian Dutch pictured, Pro Vice Chancellor at the University of Bedfordshire, said: “As two local cornerstone institutions, the University has enjoyed a great relationship with the Club for more than ten years and we are looking forward to building on this association as we launch a range of new opportunities and initiatives to enhance the student learning experience.”

In tandem with the announcement of the new partnership, the university is also launching a new MBA in Business Administration (Sport Leadership and Management), delivered in collaboration between the School of Sport Science & Physical Activity and the University of Bedfordshire Business School.

It will create further opportunities for students to get involved with the Hatters and develop industry experience.

Luton Town’s commercial director Chris Bell said: “It is a really exciting time to expand the long and strong relationship between the club and the University of Bedfordshire. We will be able to offer amazing experiences to students and staff to develop within a truly unique environment.”

Several university alumni are working at the club’s stadium. “As the club continues to grow and develop, with Power Court on the horizon, this is a perfect time to deepen our excellent relationship with the University of Bedfordshire.”