Investing for the future: Opportunity knocks for all

MIDLANDS-BASED architects GSSArchitecture are continuing to invest in their people by offering apprenticeship routes into the industry.

As recognised Investors in People Gold Standard, GSS offer educational and training opportunities to all members of the GSS team and are committed to investing in the future of young people and believe in shining a light on the positive impact that apprenticeships and training makes to individuals, businesses, and the wider economy.

GSS has a long history of providing opportunities, training and support in the profession. They have numerous members of staff who are currently undertaking student year-out placements, studying part-time to become fully qualified or on apprenticeship schemes or work experience, working within architecture, architectural technology, quantity surveying, project management, graphic design, ICT and business administration.

Most recently, Shannon Walker pictured left passed her Royal Institute of British Architects Part 3 examinations, allowing her to register as a fully qualified architect. She started her seven-year architectural studies journey through the apprenticeship route meaning she could work and study at the same time and is one of the first to qualify through the Level 7 apprenticeship course, which combines the Part 2 and 3 elements.

GSSArchitecture’s senior partner Tom Lyons says: “From current to qualified apprentices and all staff members, we are proud to help build the future of people across the industry through all manner of training and courses. GSS have continuously invested in the next generation throughout our 140-year history, and we believe in continuing to invest in our people to ensure they have the best opportunities for growth in both a professional and personal sense.”

As further recognition of the practice’s commitment to their people, GSS have also been shortlisted for the Employer of the Year award at this year’s Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards, which recognises employers that have created an outstanding workplace for their team.

