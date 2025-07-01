Good leadership does not always have to be loud

A still from the BBC Ideas video How to Make Meetings Less Rubbish, co-produced by The Open University.

Professor Keith Schofield, head of The Open University Business School, reflects on new research showing that the best leaders are often the quiet ones.

WHO do we think of when we think of a good leader? Someone loud and ostentatious or someone a little less forthcoming, someone quieter perhaps…

Research being carried out by Professor Jacqueline Baxter and her team, in collaboration with several organisations in the public sector, is revealing that people who are introverted may be less likely to come forward for leadership roles.

We already know that, in some cultures, extroverts are far more likely to be seen as good leaders and some research also reports that extroverts are likely to be perceived as being ‘leadership material’.

This is particularly true in the UK and the USA where extroverted models of leadership (and role models) are far more common than those taking a quieter approach.

The research of Professor Baxter and her team, which is in the early stages, looks to create more inclusive organisations by changing organisational cultures that appear to favour extroverts. Allowing introverts to thrive too.

She says: “Even in these early stages of our research, the results coming through really do illustrate the type of barriers faced in the workplace by people who feel they are introverted.”

Good leadership is often most evident during meetings where a good (or bad) chair can alter the experience. Professor Baxter is also the expert behind a new and engaging BBC Ideas short video, co-produced by the OU, called How to Make Meetings Less Rubbish. It is well worth the few minutes it takes to watch it.

Of course, leadership in business management is a huge part of our teaching at the Business School. I am delighted that we have maintained our position as one of fewer than 1% of business schools worldwide (only 130 or so) awarded triple accreditation.

Three world-leading international education associations do this accreditation, with the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business being the latest one to assess us and provide accreditation for a further six years. Attaining and retaining this prestigious accolade remains an exceptional achievement and showcases our quality and standing.

When the rewards outweigh the demands of the journey

The MBA is often seen as the gold standard for business professionals and the experience of IT specialist Alberto Zuin is a perfect illustration.

Alberto plugged what he felt was a skills gap to learn more business strategy after stepping up into company management.

He did our MBA (Technology Management) while working full-time and, within two years, was attending his Open University graduation ceremony.

Alberto has since strengthened the leadership team at his firm and, in his chief executive’s own words, has allowed them to “tackle more complex challenges and execute ambitious projects more effectively”.

Alberto adds: “Resilience is key. The MBA programme is intense and challenges you in many ways. The journey is demanding but the rewards are worth it.”

