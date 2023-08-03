Red Bull Racing partners with Milton Keynes College Group to train next generation of motorsport professionals

ORACLE RED BULL Racing is to create a new Education Centre at its campus in Milton Keynes to encourage the next generation of talent to study the STEM subjects science, technology, engineering and maths.

The F1 giant has finalised a partnership with Milton Keynes College Group to develop the centre and open a talent pipeline to significantly increase diversity and inclusion in the sport.

The centre, to be opened at Red Bull’s Technology Campus on Tilbrook, will target students aged between nine and 14. Red Bull and the college will develop courses in line with the national curriculum, guided by a Curriculum Advisory Board of selected technology industry partners to advise on the skills needed for the future.

Oracle Red Bull Racing team principal and chief executive Christian Horner pictured left said: “The launch of the Education Centre on our Technology Campus is a landmark moment on the journey towards a more diverse motorsport community. Since its inception, Red Bull has placed the development of young talent at the core of its existence, with inclusivity at the heart of our culture. We feel strongly that the talent pool we are recruiting from should better reflect the diversity of wider society but to achieve this, we must disrupt the STEM talent pipeline from grassroots level.”

Research by the UN’s education body UNESCO in 2021 showed that the main drop-off point for under-represented groups in STEM is pre-GCSE (or equivalent) level. By the time they make their subject selections, most students will have made a choice as to what they enjoy, are good at and what has the most appealing career at the end.

“Our aim is to inspire young people to pursue STEM subjects at school, at university and to eventually translate that passion into successful careers,” said Mr Horner.

The Education Centre aims to deliver curriculum-relevant away days for schools and students from all backgrounds. Pre-work packages will be offered to teachers so students can take part in a programme of motorsport-themed learning over a four- to six-week period, culminating with an in-person visit to the Red Bull Technology Campus to experience interactive and experiential learning at the heart of the sport.

The international STEM competition F1 in Schools is also supporting the project with its Mini-Challenge cars, enabling students to build and race their own car as part of the experience.

Milton Keynes College group’s chief executive and principal Sally Alexander pictured right said: “I congratulate colleagues at the College Group for negotiating yet another massive collaboration with a major engineering partner. It is by working with employers large and small that we ensure that what we are teaching is what business needs.

“Science and engineering are two of the key in-demand skills across the UK. Just as the College Group is dedicated to opening up opportunities for potential students from disadvantaged backgrounds so is Red Bull Technology Campus so we are looking forward to a partnership that will greatly improve the life chances of so many in the city.”

The Education Centre is scheduled to open in 2024.