Red Bull Racing joins Milton Keynes College in initiative to encourage schoolchildren to take STEM subjects for their career potential

Oracle Red Bull Racing invited 40 children from Milton Keynes primary schools to try some STEM-related F1 activities at the launch of STEMx.

REVVING up the desire for careers in motorsport coupled with attracting students to study the science, technology, engineering and maths subjects is the driving force behind a new partnership between motorsport giant Oracle Red Bull Racing and the Milton Keynes College Group.

STEMx is a new addition in Milton Keynes-based Red Bull Technology’s Drive for Change strategy, which is working to develop and increase diversity and inclusion within engineering and motorsport in particular.

Its goal is to open up the motorsport sector to a wider demographic by encouraging school students into STEM subjects. To mark STEMx’s launch, Red Bull invited more than 40 students from Milton Keynes schools to the Red Bull Technology campus at Tilbrook to take part in a series of STEM-focused F1 activities including coding, reaction games, media activities, simulator driving, Fl quizzes and Lego building.

The STEMx initiative is to be piloted in Milton Keynes, where Red Bull has its UK base, over the next 12 months. If successful, it will be rolled out to surrounding areas.

Oracle Red Bull Racing team principal and chief executive Christian Horner said: “As a team, we feel strongly that the talent pool we are recruiting from should better reflect the diversity of wider society but, to achieve this, we must disrupt the STEM talent pipeline from grass roots level.

“That is what STEMx is all about – reaching as many potential engineers as possible through a programme that is flexible, multi-faceted and which most importantly is mobile.”

STEMx will provide a mobile, interactive and experiential learning experience in schools and online via a six-week programme aligned with the national curriculum. It has been designed to maximise the reach and to be customised for each age group to tie in essential aspects and core skills of the specific key stage curriculum.

Milton Keynes College Group‘s chief executive and group principal Sally Alexander said: “Milton Keynes College Group is excited and proud to support the programme’s mission to inspire the next generation of STEM innovators while widening local talent pools in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas. Diversity of thought and experience is essential for driving innovation and we are proud to support the creation of a more inclusive and diverse STEM ecosystem.

“By encouraging people from underrepresented communities to consider STEM as a career path, we are fostering a more equitable and innovative future.”

The partnership between Oracle Red Bull Racing and the college has created a comprehensive curriculum that delivers mobile learning via both an online hub and pop-up learning at school. The curriculum, tailored for children aged between nine and 14, blends theoretical knowledge with practical application, making STEM learning both fun and impactful.

Oracle Red Bull Racing believes that its people are its most important asset, said Christian. Getting students hands-on and up close with F l activities will hopefully inspire future STEM talent.

He added: “STEMx can go to them, no matter where they may be. Our aim is to inspire young people to pursue STEM subjects at school and to eventually translate that passion into successful careers, hopefully within Fl and at Red Bull Technology.”

