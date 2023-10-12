Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tours new aerospace research centre at Cranfield University

PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak is pictured on a visit to Cranfield University’s new Aerospace Integration Research Centre.

Mr Sunak toured the £35 million facility and saw for himself the university’s close links with leading aviation employers, in particular infrastructure and collaborative projects with Airbus and Rolls-Royce.

He also took a look at Cranfield’s work in robotics and automation with a hands-on demonstration of the latest technologies.

The Prime Minister met students studying courses in robotics and aerospace engineering. “It was a privilege to meet the Prime Minister and showcase the exciting work we are conducting to pave the way for aviation’s future,” said Sam Deddis, a PhD student in thermal power.

The visit was hosted by Professor Dame Helen Atkinson, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the School of Aerospace, Transport and Manufacturing and Materials.