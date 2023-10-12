Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tours new aerospace research centre at Cranfield University

PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak is pictured on a visit to Cranfield University’s new Aerospace Integration Research Centre.
Mr Sunak toured the £35 million facility and saw for himself the university’s close links with leading aviation employers, in particular infrastructure and collaborative projects with Airbus and Rolls-Royce.
He also took a look at Cranfield’s work in robotics and automation with a hands-on demonstration of the latest technologies.
The Prime Minister met students studying courses in robotics and aerospace engineering. “It was a privilege to meet the Prime Minister and showcase the exciting work we are conducting to pave the way for aviation’s future,” said Sam Deddis, a PhD student in thermal power.
The visit was hosted by Professor Dame Helen Atkinson, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the School of Aerospace, Transport and Manufacturing and Materials.
“I felt extremely proud to show the Prime Minister the groundbreaking research and industry collaborations that set Cranfield apart,” Professor Atkinson said. “Our wonderful students were so engaging and spoke to him about their motivations for study and how their experiences at Cranfield will take them forwards in their careers.”