Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets engineering apprentices on visit to £3m innovation and technology centre at Milton Keynes College

COMMITMENT to the skills agenda took centre stage at Milton Keynes College when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid a visit. Accompanied by Milton Keynes MPs Ben Everitt and Iain Stewart, Mr Sunak met aeronautical engineering apprentices at the college’s Innovation and Technology Centre.

The government provided more than £3 million to the college to construct new buildings on its Chaffron Way campus to boost the engineering and construction department. As part of a special pilot scheme, ministers also provided a £3.5 million funding pot to set up the new Chaffron Centre which is working to improve links with business.

The funding has enabled the launch of SkillsHub:MK at the Chaffron Centre, the opening of the South Central Institute of Technology at Bletchley and the teaching of T Levels, courses that specifically prepare students for entry into skilled employment.

“I was delighted to show the Prime Minister the fantastic work Milton Keynes College are continuing to do to ensure our young people have the skills they need to succeed in their careers,” said Mr Everitt, MP for Milton Keynes North.

“Milton Keynes has huge potential to be, and already is, a hub for skills and technology and I know Rishi is committed to ensuring we are levelling up skills right here and across the country.”

The Prime Minister’s visit coincided with the 56th anniversary of Milton Keynes receiving its charter as a new town.

Mr Stewart, who represents Milton Keynes South, added: “It was a privilege to welcome Rishi Sunak to Milton Keynes on its 56th birthday. MK College offers a wide range of excellent apprenticeships giving everyone the same opportunity to a good education and I enjoyed showcasing some of them to the Prime Minister.”