Education firm signs deal to open new college in Luton

A NEW independent college is set to open in Luton after completion of a major office deal.

Smart Education Pro has signed a 20-year lease on 16,748 sq ft of office space at The Atrium, at Park Street West in the town centre.

The local education provider has committed to setting up an independent college offering courses in sectors including construction and tourism, as well as basic maths, English and other subjects.

The Atrium, which was previously occupied by De Montfort University, comprises self-contained ground floor and first floor offices.

The detached building, formerly used by Whitbread Brewery, has been converted to provide modern office space with extensive parking.

Smart Education pro director Alin Matei said: “We have been operating in the education sector for over seven years and now we are moving forward to establish our own college. We searched the market for a couple of months before deciding on Atrium House as being our first campus.

“The building offers great facilities, starting with the convenient location and ending with the fact that is has a large parking area.”

The deal was handled by commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond. Agency associate Josh Parello said: “This is one of the largest office deals in the region this year and by signing a 20-year lease Smart Education Pro has made a major commitment to the town and the thousands of students that will benefit from its wide range of courses.”

The deal reflects the buoyant state of the property market in Luton, added Hannah Niven, Kirkby Diamond’s head of agency for Luton and North Herts

“There has been an increase in take up in business parks like Capability Green, which has enjoyed a huge revival in popularity in the last 12 months, with easyJet taking over 50,000 sq ft and two further international operators considering the site,” she said.

“It is refreshing to see the business park now welcoming many new high-quality occupiers and the fact that the town centre is set to be home to a new independent college is a major boost for Luton.”

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership.

Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.