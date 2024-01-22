Cabinet minister hails Institute of Technology’s work creating ‘the next generation of code makers’

EDUCATION SECRETARY Gillian Keegan has praised the work of the South Central Institute of Technology in “making our next generation of code makers”.

The Secretary of State was speaking on a visit to the SCIoT campus in Bletchley, next door to the historic home of the Second World War codebreakers at Bletchley Park.

She toured the site opposite Bletchley railway station with Milton Keynes South MP Iain Stewart. The SCIoT is one of 20 Institutes of Technology across the country that specialise in higher technical education. SCIoT has partnered with local and national employers to deliver a curriculum that brings education and business closer together, encourages collaboration between colleges and business and delivers world-class technical education.

Pictured above: Ms Keegan and Milton Keynes South MP Iain Stewart chatted to students during their tour of the SCIoT campus.

Ms Keegan said: “It was excellent to meet the leadership team behind the SCIoT and see first-hand the range of courses being undertaken by students not only from Milton Keynes but also from further afield.”

On her tour, led by SCIoT principal Alex Warner, the Secretary of State met with staff and students studying subjects including digital skills, coding, cybercrime and game design to learn more about their education, their experiences and their aspirations after completing their course.

Ms Keegan also praised Mr Stewart’s work promoting the importance of education delivery in Milton Keynes. “Iain has campaigned for more opportunities so the next generation in Milton Keynes have the skills they need to get ahead in their careers,” she said. “As an MP, he is a true champion for education and I look forward to continue working with him as we continue to deliver on his local education priorities.”

They were accompanied on their tour by Sally Alexander, chief executive and group principal of the Milton Keynes College Group – one of a number of founding partners including global giants Microsoft and KPMG. Ms Alexander said: “It was a wonderful boost to receive a visit from the Secretary of State and to have the opportunity for her to see at first hand what a fabulous facility the South Central Institute of Technology is.

“It was great to be able to explain to her just how much the SCIoT is helping to create digital futures for so many people and to provide the much-needed 21st-century skills in such high demand in the Milton Keynes area.”

Mr Stewart said: “I am delighted I had the opportunity to showcase the South Central Institute of Technology to the Secretary of State for Education, it is a truly brilliant facility we have in Bletchley.

“The SCIoT is providing students a hands-on approach to learning about technology, digital subjects and coding, and the Secretary of State really enjoyed meeting the staff, students and leadership team.”