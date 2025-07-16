Building skills, driving business: Apprenticeships are powering growth across the region

APPRENTICESHIPS have undergone a quiet revolution in recent years. No longer limited to school leavers or traditional trades, they now offer a direct pathway to higher and degree qualifications all while employees continue to work and earn.

At the forefront of this transformation is the University of Bedfordshire. Its Higher and Degree Apprenticeships are helping employers across Milton Keynes and the South East Midlands to plug skills gaps, boost productivity and retain talent.

From digital marketing to operational improvement, software engineering to project management, the university’s programmes are designed with business needs in mind.

Unlike classroom-based learning, these apprenticeships combine academic teaching with job-specific projects, delivered through a flexible blend of online and face-to-face sessions.

It is a model that suits modern businesses – adaptable, applied and results-driven.

Employers are increasingly turning to apprenticeships to futureproof their workforce. Whether training new recruits or upskilling existing staff, the benefits are clear: tailored development, stronger employee engagement and a steady pipeline of skilled professionals.

Funding support through the apprenticeship levy or co-investment scheme makes it an accessible option for organisations of all sizes.

With a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating and one of the largest apprenticeship portfolios in the region, the University of Bedfordshire is a trusted partner for employers looking to invest in people as a route to sustainable growth.