A winning mindset: Why sport matters at Swanbourne House

Nick Holloway, Head at Swanbourne House School explains why sport matters in the education of young people and how the school is encouraging the students to enjoy and participate in sporting activities.

IN TODAY’S fast-paced, screen-heavy world, the value of sport in children’s lives has never been greater. Sport teaches pupils how to focus, lead, support others and bounce back from setbacks and at Swanbourne House it plays a central role in a child’s educational journey.

Set in 55 acres of Buckinghamshire countryside, just outside the city, Swanbourne is a co-educational prep school for children aged 3 to 13. At our School, we cherish childhood and value it as a time of discovery, curiosity, and fun, while also preparing our pupils for what lies beyond. Sport helps us balance both.

Research from the UK’s Department for Education and the British Journal of Sports Medicine shows that regular physical activity not only boosts mental wellbeing but also enhances academic performance, sharpening focus, improving memory and developing better problem-solving skills.

We use sport not just to develop ability, but to develop the qualities that underpin a fulfilling life. Leadership, kindness, adaptability, integrity – these are traits we value as much as any win. Sport, for us, is a space where children grow in self-belief, learn to take risks, and build the resilience that will support them in all areas of their future.

Every pupil, from Pre-Reception to Year 8, is encouraged to get active – whether they are learning water confidence in our indoor pool, training for a team fixture, or exploring new disciplines through our co-curricular programme. We believe sport should be joyful, inclusive and filled with opportunity.

While we proudly nurture elite talent – pupils have gone on to gain sports scholarships or compete at regional levels – our core mission is to ensure every child finds a place on the course, track, pitch, or court. With two AstroTurf pitches, a golf course, cross-country trails and access to expert coaching at the School and The Stowe Group, opportunity is available and embedded into everyday school life.

Beyond the physical, sport plays a central role in what we call the ‘Swanbourne Spirit’—a culture grounded in curiosity, effort and kindness. These are the values we believe define the Change Makers of tomorrow. Sport, in this context, becomes a launchpad for much more: self-belief, collaboration and the quiet confidence to take risks.

Sport brings energy to our community, strengthens friendships and offers every child a chance to shine in their own way. Whether in the thrill of a match or the quiet pride of personal progress, pupils discover what they’re capable of and carry that confidence with them into every corner of school life.

That’s the Swanbourne Spirit in motion.

New Director of Sport

Swanbourne House has announced the appointment of Jonny Cater as its new Director of Sport.

With over a decade of teaching experience and a strong track record as Head of Boys’ Sport, he brings energy, expertise and a clear vision to the role. A highly accomplished sportsman, Jonny has just stepped down as captain of Oxfordshire County Cricket Club, a position he held for eight seasons – leading the side to two national titles and earning widespread respect for his tactical acumen and calm leadership under pressure.

His sporting résumé spans multiple disciplines: Premier League cricket, football for Oxford United Academy and East Anglia Boys as well as time in the National Badminton Centre’s Talent Development Programme.

Nick Holloway, Head at Swanbourne, said: “At Swanbourne, Jonny is known not only for his technical prowess but for his instinctive ability to inspire young athletes – bringing the values of resilience, sportsmanship and joy to every lesson. His appointment marks an exciting new chapter in our School’s sporting life.”

Swanbourne House is part of The Stowe Group of schools.

