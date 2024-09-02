‘Together we can make an impact’: Chamber of Commerce appoints new head of policy

BUSINESSMAN Simon Cox has been appointed as head of policy for Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce.

He takes up his new role this month, succeeding Sean Rose.

Simon will combine his policy role at the Chamber with his work as co-founder of Northamptonshire membership group NNBN. “Together we can make a positive impact on our local economy and community,” he said.

In his Chamber role, Simon will lead the Chambers’ policy initiatives, working with local businesses, government officials, and other stakeholders to ensure that the voice of the local business community is heard and represented. His role also encompasses Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce. ………………………………………….. Pictured: Simon Cox and Louise Wall, chief executive of Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce. …………………………………………..

His expertise in business advocacy and policy development will be instrumental in shaping policies that promote economic growth, support local enterprises, and enhance the overall business environment in the region, said the Chambers’ chief executive Louise Wall.

“Simon’s extensive experience and understanding of the local business landscape will be invaluable as we continue to advocate for policies that benefit our members and the wider community,” she added.

Simon said: “I am honoured to take on the role. I look forward to working with the Chamber’s members and partners to develop and implement policies that drive economic growth and support the success of businesses throughout the local business community.