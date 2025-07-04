The countdown begins to a double dose of exhibition connection

Published in association with

MILTON Keynes Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the return of the Milton Keynes Business Exhibition.

Event Details:

📅 Date: 27th November

⏰ Time: 10:00am – 3:00pm

📍 Location: Delta Hotels by Marriott Milton Keynes, MK7 6HL

The day will begin with a free Coffee & Connect networking event from 8:30am to 10am, offering a fantastic opportunity to meet and connect with fellow professionals before the exhibition officially opens.

Our headline sponsor is MK Marking Systems.

Book your exhibition stand, visitor tickets and your place(s) at the pre-exhibition Coffee & Connect networking here.

………………………………….

Developing strong connections, championing buoyant businesses

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce its second business exhibition for 2025.

The event will be held on September 11, 10am-3pm, at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens – home of Northampton Saints – in Weedon Road, Northampton.

The exhibition is open to both members and non-members and is free to attend for all visitors on the day.

The major event will showcase the best of Northamptonshire’s businesses, as well as plenty of opportunities for organisations across the county to connect, promote and network.

The exhibition itself will attract hundreds of local businesses visiting throughout the day, in addition to eagerly anticipating the announcement on the day of finalists at this year’s prestigious Northamptonshire Business Awards 2025.

Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce’s group commercial director Sunny Singh said: “After the success of our Northamptonshire Business Exhibition that took place in March, it is with great pleasure that the Chamber can announce our second exhibition of 2025.

“The Northamptonshire Business Exhibition will welcome hundreds of local enterprises from across our county coming together from all sectors with a view of developing strong local business relationships and championing our buoyant Northamptonshire industries.

“Open to all, this exhibition welcomes businesses of every size — from start-ups and micro firms to leading corporations.”

The Chamber’s platinum partner Wilson Browne Solicitors is the exhibition’s sponsor. “They always guarantee something special on the day and I am sure this year will be no different,” said Sunny.

“This, coupled with the support of our sponsors of the Northamptonshire Business Awards, means we are very much looking forward to a day of celebration where we will be announcing the finalists of the prestigious Northamptonshire Business Awards 2025.”

Exhibition stands are available to book for Chamber members strictly on a first come first serve basis. Check out the exhibitor packages at northants-chamber.co.uk and book your place(s) at the pre-exhibition Coffee & Connect networking or lunchtime Speed Networking – CLICK HERE.

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership.

Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.