QES: Have your say on business challenges, Chamber urges employers

THE FIRST Quarterly Economic Survey of 2025 from Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce paints a mixed picture of trading conditions across the region.

The report reveals a challenging start to the year for many businesses, with indicators showing downward trends in both domestic and overseas sales, alongside continued pressures from rising costs and ongoing recruitment difficulties.

While some resilience was noted the Q1 results suggest that uncertainty is still a major concern for firms across Milton Keynes and the surrounding area. Business confidence around profitability also dipped slightly, reflecting broader national economic trends and inflationary challenges.

Simon Cox, head of policy at the Chamber, said: “The findings from our Q1 survey demonstrate that local businesses are doing everything they can to stay resilient but they are still facing significant headwinds.

“Rising costs, skills shortages nd a lack of market certainty are taking a toll. That is why it is more important than ever that businesses speak up.

“The QES gives them a platform to highlight the real-world challenges they are dealing with and that insight is shared directly with government and policymakers.”

The QES is the UK’s largest and longest-running independent business survey, feeding into the British Chambers of Commerce’s national economic analysis and informing the Bank of England and HM Treasury. By taking just a few minutes to complete the survey, local businesses can ensure their voices are heard at the highest levels.

The Q2 QES survey launches TODAY (May 12), and the Chambers are encouraging businesses from all sectors and sizes to get involved.

Read the full Q1 2025 report here

Take the Q2 QES Survey now

The specialists in skills development

MILTON KEYNES Chamber of Commerce is committed to supporting local businesses by offering a wide range of training services designed to foster growth, enhance skills and improve overall business performance.

With the rapid pace of industry changes and the evolving demands of the workforce, continuous training is essential for companies to remain competitive.

The Chamber provides an extensive range of professional training courses tailored to meet the diverse requirements of businesses across various sectors.

As organisations dedicated to the local business community, Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce understands the challenges companies face when it comes to skills development. It provides training courses, ensuring businesses of all sizes and industries can find something that suits their needs.

These services provide companies with the tools they need to address their most pressing challenges, such as Business Toolkit, Sales & Marketing, Management and Personal Development and International Trade.

Northamptonshire Chamber’s group operations director Julie MacLennan emphasised the impact that investing in staff development can have on business success.

“Training is an essential part of any business strategy. It not only improves employee performance but also boosts morale and engagement. Our programmes are designed to address the specific needs of businesses, helping them to stay agile and competitive in today’s fast-changing market.

Find out more at chambermk.co.uk or call the Chamber training team on 01604 490490.

