Next Generation Chamber seeks new committee members

NEXT Generation Chamber, the group created by Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce to help businesses support and nurture staff who are dedicated to advancing their careers, is recruiting new members to its committee.

The role involves managing the performance of Next Generation Chamber’s activities and representing members’ interests, promoting Next Generation Chamber within the wider business community.

“Next Generation Chamber welcomes people from all sectors seeking to share experiences, to learn from business leaders and to work with their peers to develop new skills, knowledge and best practice,” said a Chamber spokesman.

“The Chamber membership has grown steadily since its launch and we are now looking to enhance our committee with new individuals who will, collectively, possess a broad range of experience and knowledge, are already members of and share our commitment to the concept of Next Generation Chamber.”

As a Committee Member you will be responsible for managing the performance of the Chamber’s activities and representing the interests of the members. As an ambassador you will promote the Chamber’s aims and objectives as appropriate across the business community.

“We are looking to enrich the committee with a broad range of skills and knowledge – creative skills desirable – but overall we are looking for individuals who are committed to developing both themselves and their peers,” the spokesman added.