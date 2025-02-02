International Women’s Day campaign leads the fight for gender parity

A Women with Vision workshop next month puts the campaign for equality in the spotlight.

AT THE Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce, we are proud to be supporting International Women’s Day.

This year’s International Women’s Day theme is #AccelerateAction. At the current rate of progress, it will take until 2158, which is roughly five generations from now, to reach full gender parity, according to data from the World Economic Forum.

Focusing on the need to Accelerate Action emphasises the importance of taking swift and decisive steps to achieve gender equality.

It calls for increased momentum and urgency in addressing the systemic barriers and biases that women face, both in personal and professional spheres.

So, together, let’s Accelerate Action to speed up the rate of progress worldwide.

Alongside Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce – our sister Chamber – we are running a Women With Vision event for International Women’s Day on March 6, 11am-noon, at Wicksteed Park near Kettering.

The event is free to attend and will include networking and discussion around how we can Accelerate Action in our lives and particularly the workplace. This event is open to Chamber members and non-members.

Alongside our Women With Vision event, the Northamptonshire Business Exhibition is running. This exhibition is open from 10am until 3:30pm and will showcase the very best of the local business community, as well as plenty of opportunities for organisations across the county to connect, promote, and network.

With hundreds of businesses expected to attend, the exhibition promises to be a dynamic hub of innovation and collaboration.

International Women’s Day serves as a powerful reminder of the progress that has been made and the work that still lies ahead. By coming together at events like Women With Vision and supporting initiatives such as the Northamptonshire Business Exhibition, we can amplify our collective efforts to achieve gender parity.

Let us seize this opportunity to reflect, collaborate, and take tangible steps towards creating a brighter future for everyone.

Visit northants-chamber.co.uk/connect/ to book your place at our Women With Vision event and find out more about the Northamptonshire Business Exhibition. We look forward to seeing you there and working together to create lasting change.

