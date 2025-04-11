Have your say on government’s access to finance plans to back business growth

MILTON Keynes Chamber of Commerce is calling on its members to respond to the UK government’s latest Call for Evidence on access to finance, as part of a wider national effort to boost small business growth and support entrepreneurship across the country.

With ministers setting growth as its number one priority and preparing to publish a new Industrial Strategy in June followed by a Small Business Strategy later in 2025, this consultation is an opportunity for Chamber members to influence future policy direction, the Chamber says.

The focus is on understanding the real-world barriers small businesses face when applying for finance and how government can better support both borrowers and lenders in unlocking economic potential.

The Call for Evidence will explore issues such as access to debt finance, challenges in the lending process, under-served business groups, alternative finance options, and how existing policies are performing.

The government is keen to hear directly from business owners, lenders, and industry experts with lived experience in navigating the finance landscape.

Milton Keynes Chamber’s head of policy Simon Cox said: “Small businesses are the heartbeat of local economies in Milton Keynes and access to finance is often the key to unlocking their growth potential.”

The Chamber is encouraging all members to contribute their views. Whether you are a business owner, lender, advisor, or supporter of SMEs, your feedback will be vital in shaping a more accessible and responsive finance system for UK businesses, said Simon.

Members interested in submitting evidence or learning more about how to get involved can visit the official government website.

“We welcome this call for evidence as a vital step in shaping a pro-business environment that is responsive to real-world challenges and opportunities,” said Simon.

“We encourage our members and the wider business community to share their experiences – both good and bad – of accessing finance. This is your chance to influence policy at the highest level and ensure that future strategies reflect the needs of local entrepreneurs. Whether you are a lender, a business owner or someone supporting start-ups, your voice matters.”

………………………………….

Planning and Infrastructure Bill: ‘A valuable opportunity for businesses to make their voice heard’

CHAMBER members are also being urged to have their say and help to influence future government policy on planning and infrastructure.

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill, introduced to the House of Commons in March, is now undergoing detailed scrutiny by the Public Bill Committee. As part of this process, the Committee is inviting written evidence from interested parties across the UK to inform the debate and shape the future of planning and infrastructure policy.

The British Chambers of Commerce is preparing to submit a written response and wants feedback from Chamber members nationwide to ensure the views of the business community are well represented.

Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce is encouraging its members to review the Bill and provide thoughts, concerns and recommendations.

Simon Cox, head of policy at Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce, said: “This is a valuable opportunity for local businesses to make their voices heard on issues that could impact development, investment, and economic growth in the region.”

The full details of the Bill and the call for evidence can be found here.

To contribute to the BCC’s submission, send your input to policy@northants-chamber.co.uk by April 17.

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership.

Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.