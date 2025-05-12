Have your say: Chamber urges employers to join national Quarterly Economic Survey

THE LARGEST and most representative business survey in the UK wants the views of businesses across Milton Keynes.

The Quarterly Economic Survey, run by the British Chambers of Commerce, is open from today (Monday, May 12) and businesses based in the county are being urged to take part.

The QES asks businesses about topics including domestic sales and orders, export sales and orders, hiring and investment plans, recruitment difficulties, cash flow, confidence and price pressures.

The feedback gathered is vital for influencing government policy, with the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee placing particular importance on the QES and its findings.

Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce’s head of policy Simon Cox said: “This survey is a crucial tool for understanding the challenges and opportunities facing businesses within Milton Keynes and north Buckinghamshire.

“The data collected will be used by policymakers in the Treasury and Bank of England to inform decisions that impact the economic environment we operate in.

“By taking part, businesses in Milton Keynes and north Buckinghamshire have a direct line to those who shape our economy.”

To complete the survey, click here.

