Connecting businesses, creating opportunities for collaboration and growth

MILTON KEYNES Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the return of the Milton Keynes Business Exhibition, proudly headline sponsored by MK Marking Systems Ltd.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: 27th November

Time: 10am-3pm

Location: Delta Hotels by Marriott Milton Keynes, MK7 6HL

The day will begin with a FREE Coffee & Connect networking event from 8:30am to 10am, offering a fantastic opportunity to meet and connect with fellow professionals before the exhibition officially opens.

From 10am to 3pm, the exhibition hall will be open to all, this is free to attend, showcasing an exciting range of businesses from across Milton Keynes.

Attendees can expect to discover a diverse mix of local products and services, make valuable new connections and support the thriving business community right on their doorstep.

Sunny Singh, group commercial director at Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce, said: “We’re excited to bring the Milton Keynes Business Exhibition back for 2025. This event is all about connecting businesses and creating opportunities for collaboration and growth.

“It’s a brilliant platform to meet potential customers, suppliers, and partners all in one place.

“Whether you’re an established business or just starting out, there’s something here for everyone. Make sure you register for your free visitor place – we can’t wait to welcome you.”

He added: “A huge thank you to MK Marking Systems Ltd for their generous support as our headline sponsor.”

To secure your free visitor place, call 01908 733082 or email events@chambermk.co.uk.

Find out more about the Chamber at chambermk.co.uk.

