Chamber reveals details of new Business Showcase event

MILTON Keynes Chamber of Commerce has confirmed the details for its next Milton Keynes Business Showcase.

The event will be held at Kents Hill Park on November 24 from 10am. The event is free to attend to all visitors on the day including both members and non-members.

It will include a Business Before Hours networking event, from 8:30am until 10am, with a breakfast and networking opportunity for attendees to meet up to 50 business contacts before the Business Showcase begins.

The Business Showcase is sponsored by Chamber Platinum Partner 123 Internet Group. Managing director Scott Jones said: “123 Internet Group are proud to be the headline sponsors for the MK Business Showcase event. As Platinum members, we always love to support local businesses and these types of networking events are a great opportunity for businesses to come together, collaborate and share knowledge.

“With stands and fantastic workshops, it’s one not to be missed.”

Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce chief executive Louise Wall pictured said: “After the success of our previous Showcase event, we are delighted to be back at Kents Hill to allow the local business community to showcase, network and make new connections.

“Thanks to our sponsors 123 Internet for the continued support and we can’t wait to welcome everyone on the day.”