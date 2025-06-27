Chamber opens new office base at Milton Keynes College campus

Anna Clarke (left) of Milton Keynes College Group with Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce's chief executive Louise Wall.

MILTON Keynes Chamber of Commerce has opened a new base at Milton Keynes College’s campus at Leadenhall.

The move strengthens the already close relationship between the Chamber and Milton Keynes College Group in their work to support skills development and support for businesses based in the city.

The new location provides the Chamber with a central and accessible hub for engaging with members, partners, and stakeholders across Milton Keynes. It will enhance opportunities for collaboration, learning and business support, said Anna Clarke, group director: employer engagement and partnerships at Milton Keynes College Group. “We are thrilled to welcome the Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce to The Chaffron Centre,” she added. “This move is a natural extension of our collaborative work to support businesses and skills in the region.

“Having the Chamber co-located with us will bring even greater opportunities for employers, students and the wider community to connect and thrive.”

Anna is also the current president of Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce and its sister Chamber in Northamptonshire.

“Having a presence at The Chaffron Centre marks an exciting development for the Chamber,” said Milton Keynes Chamber’s chief executive Louise Wall. “Being based within such a vibrant and forward-thinking education environment allows us to further connect with the local business community and play a greater role in Milton Keynes’ continued growth.