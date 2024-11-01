Chamber of Commerce appoints MK College director as its new president

Anna Clarke (left), the new president of Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce, is pictured with Chamber chief executive Louise Wall.

MILTON Keynes Chamber of Commerce has appointed Anna Clarke as its new president.

She replaces Robyn Allen, who stepped down at the Chamber’s AGM yesterday (Thursday) at the end of her term in post.

Anna, who is group director: employer engagement, partnerships and apprenticeships at Milton Keynes College, has been a non-executive director of the Chamber since 2022. She also takes over as president of Milton Keynes Chamber’s sister Chamber of Commerce in Northamptonshire

Accepting the appointment at the AGM, she said: “First and foremost, I would like to thank Robyn for her contribution as the previous president. I am deeply honoured to take on the role of president and I look forward to working with our members and the Chamber team to further drive economic growth, innovation and a vibrant business community in Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire.

“With a background in senior leadership roles spanning business development, management, partnerships, and community engagement, I am excited to collaborate with our expert team to deliver the Chamber’s strategic plan alongside my fellow non-executive directors.”

At Milton Keynes College, Anna’s role has been to nurture partnerships between businesses and education providers, advancing workforce development and ensuring that local businesses have access to the talent and skills they need to succeed.

Chamber chief executive Louise Wall added: “We are thrilled to welcome Anna as the new president of the Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce and Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce. Her extensive experience and passion for fostering collaboration will be invaluable to the Chamber and our members.

“I am confident that under her leadership, we will continue to strengthen our support for local businesses and drive ongoing growth and innovation across Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes.”

Rachel Collar, founder and managing director of Towcester-based HR consultancy Haus of HR, becomes vice-president of both Chambers.

