‘A crucial tool’: Have your say, Chambers urge members as Quarterly Economic Survey deadline looms

HAVE your say in the largest and most representative independent business survey in the UK.

The Quarterly Economic Survey by the British Chambers of Commerce is recognised as delivering powerful and up-to-date insights from employers and those based in Milton Keynes are being urged to take part before the latest QES closes on Friday (September 13).

The QES asks businesses about topics including domestic sales and orders, export sales and orders, hiring intentions, investment intentions, recruitment difficulties, cash flow, confidence, and price pressures.

The feedback gathered is vital for influencing government policy, with the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee placing particular importance on the QES and its findings.

The Chambers of Commerce in Milton Keynes and Bedfordshire are committed to leading policy initiatives that align with the needs of the local business community. They work closely with local businesses and Chamber members to ensure their voices are heard and represented.

Simon Cox, Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce’s newly appointed head of policy, said: “This survey is a crucial tool for understanding the challenges and opportunities facing businesses within Milton Keynes.

“The data collected will be used by policymakers in the Treasury and Bank of England to inform decisions that impact the economic environment we operate in. By taking part, businesses in Milton Keynes have a direct line to those who shape our economy.”

Take part in the survey at https://chambermk.co.uk/representation/quarterly-economic-surveys/

