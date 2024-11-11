‘A direct line to those who shape our economy’: Chamber calls on employers to take part in QES economy healthcheck research

BUSINESSES across Milton Keynes are being urged to take part in the latest Quarterly Economic Survey being compiled by the British Chambers of Commerce.

The survey, which opened today (Monday), quizzes businesses on themes including sales and orders both domestic and overseas, investment plans, recruitment and skills, cashflow and general confidence.

It is the first QES since the government delivered its Autumn Statement at the end of October.

Its results are used by the BCC in its conversations with government on economic policy and by the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee in its considerations on interest rates.

Members of Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce are among those taking part in the survey, regarded as the largest and most representative independent business survey in the UK and as delivering a comprehensive insight into the current economic climate.

“This survey is a crucial tool for understanding the challenges and opportunities facing businesses within Milton Keynes,” said Milton Keynes Chamber’s head of policy Simon Cox.

“The data collected will be used by policymakers in the Treasury and Bank of England to inform decisions that impact the economic environment we operate in. By taking part, businesses in Milton Keynes have a direct line to those who shape our economy.”

The new survey is expected to provide an overview of the mood of business in the wake of the Autumn Statement. “The Quarterly Economic Survey is the best way to measure the local economy and future trends,” said Simon.

Take part in the survey at https://surveymonkey.com/r/QES-Q4-24

