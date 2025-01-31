The driving force in advertising your business

Published in association with

WITH a population of 250,000 and more than 75 roundabouts, Central Bedfordshire’s Roundabout Sponsorship scheme allows your business to extend its exposure to a local audience on a daily basis.

When compared to other forms of advertising such as billboards or radio commercials, roundabout advertising proves to be a cost-effective way to reach your audience. As well as raising your profile locally, it can act as an excellent directional tool, providing your own personalised landmark when directing people to your business.

A variety of roundabouts are available for sponsorship from those situated on main roads, as well as more localised routes. These include key locations such as:

Approach roads to Junction 10 of the M1 motorway.

of the motorway. A6 at Clophill and Silsoe.

at and A4146 at various points around Leighton Buzzard

at various points around A507 at Stotfold, Shefford and Ampthill.

Three to four full-colour name plates, (depending on roundabout size), may be placed on a roundabout, each facing oncoming traffic. All sponsorship signage will follow the same format to ensure consistency across the road network but most importantly, prevent roundabout signs from distracting drivers.

The cost for each roundabout is £4,000 with a 10% reduction for those businesses that would like to pay for two years up front. All payment is required upfront and is non-refundable.

To learn more about which roundabouts are available and how to place your booking, visitwww.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/roundabout-sponsorship

