New interactive map aids commercial property search

Be Central Bedfordshire's new interactive commercial property map.

Published in association with

………………………………….

FOLLOWING the launch in November last year of the new interactive map and the inward investment website www.becentralbedfordshire.co.uk, the Business & Investment Team at Central Bedfordshire Council are delighted to announce their new map-based commercial property search.

This is the next in a series of planned new features for the interactive map. It is the result of innovative joint working between Central Bedfordshire Council and digital media developers Deetu (digital mapping) and Alcium Software (website and property database).

This latest feature to the interactive map brings together popular commercial property search and the map’s interactive and 3D functionality, allowing the user to search and access information for commercial properties, directly from the map itself.

This allows users to immediately see all available properties in relation to key transport networks, research and innovation hubs or key suppliers and business partners.

The user can customise their view to show only the types of properties required, with links to the relevant property brochures and agents’ details.

The interactive map and commercial property search serve as two key tools when marketing Central Bedfordshire to potential investors, whilst showcasing our strengths in the area and our central location in the Oxford-Cambridge Corridor.

To explore the map’s new functionality, visit map.becentralbedfordshire.co.uk and select the Vacant Properties option from the top menu.

………………………………….

Boost for green skills in construction industry

NEW construction courses which provide green skills to residents and businesses are now available.

The courses which are fully funded, offer an opportunity for unemployed people, employers and those already working in the construction industry to develop essential retrofitting skills tailored for a sustainable career.

Run by The STC Group, there are three courses available that cater to various skill levels, from beginners, employers looking to train their staff and to those already working in the industry.

Retrofitting training courses on offer:

Level 2 in Understanding Domestic Retrofit

Level 3 in Domestic Retrofit Advice

Level 4 Award in Assessing Domestic Dwellings for Retrofit

So if you are looking to start, or progress your career in the green sector get in touch. The courses vary in length, but each provides in-depth training about retrofitting homes.

For more information and to apply visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/info/303/retrofitting_skills or call 0345 565 2656.

………………………………….

Ofsted inspectors praise ‘outstanding’ curriculum

CENTRAL Bedfordshire Council’s Employment and Skills Academy has been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted after an inspection in July.

Ofsted inspected the Bedfordshire Employment and Skills Academy over four days, and the service was rated ‘good’ in six categories resulting in an overall ‘good’ rating. Inspectors looked at:

The quality of the education provided;

Behaviour and attitudes;

Personal development;

Leadership and management;

Adult learning programmes;

Apprenticeships.

The report highlighted a supportive learning environment, with inspectors saying: “Learners and apprentices develop positive relationships with staff and benefit from a culture where the principles of equality and diversity are nurtured. They feel highly valued and supported.”

It also praised BESA’s leadership and the variety of courses on offer. “Leaders and managers provide an ambitious and accessible curriculum that helps learners to develop the knowledge and skills they need to improve their employment opportunities and to progress in their careers.”

Tutors continually update their subject knowledge to ensure it remains current, by completing training and webinars, the report added. They were also praised for “…provid[ing] learners and apprentices with useful information to help them plan their next steps.”

The report made three recommendations to help BESA build on its ‘good’ rating.

Cllr Steve Watkins, executive member for assets, business and housing, said: “We are delighted that BESA has been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted across all categories. This recognition highlights the positive impact we are making in helping residents develop essential skills and secure employment.

“We are encouraged by the feedback and will continue to build on our achievements, ensuring that we maintain these high standards. Our goal is to keep providing a service that supports the long-term success of our community.”

At the time of the inspection, 400 adult learners were enrolled across various courses, while 43 individuals were actively participating in apprenticeship programmes.

For more information about the courses and qualifications offered by BESA, visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/besa

Read the full Ofsted report at https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50255953

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership. Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.