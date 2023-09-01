Expansion plan needs decision now: Chamber calls on government to back airport growth proposal

Published on behalf of

JUSTIN RICHARDSON, the CEO of Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, has sent an impassioned appeal to Michael Gove, Secretary of State of Levelling Up, Communities and Housing and Mark Harper, Secretary of State for Transport, calling for a swift resolution on the application by London Luton Airport Operations Ltd to increase its annual passenger limit from 18 million to 19 million.

Representing the interests of hundreds of businesses across the county, Bedfordshire Chamber highlighted the critical role played by London Luton Airport within the region.

While LLA’s application entails a capacity increase that optimises existing infrastructure, its potential benefits are extensive and hold great significance for regional economic growth.

A swift and affirmative decision for is critical for LLA’s ongoing operations and future development and the prevailing uncertainty surrounding the application, originally submitted to the local authority in January 2021, has impeded the airport’s ability to provide clarity and certainty around future development.

On behalf of the local and regional businesses the Chamber represents, Mr. Richardson implored the Secretaries of State to issue a positive and timely decision. He stressed that any further delay and uncertainty in this matter could potentially obstruct LLA’s capacity to continue delivering its existing and expanding benefits to the local and regional economy.

Justin Richardson pictured left said: “LLA plays a vital role in the local region as well as across the UK by providing connectivity, jobs, and investment, with 53% of the airport’s supply chain spend going to suppliers based within a 25-mile radius of the airport. The benefits of the capacity increase are far-reaching and it’s time for government to stop dragging its heels and make a decision.”

The appeal from the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce highlights the airport’s pivotal role in propelling economic progress within the region and beyond, Mr Richardson added.