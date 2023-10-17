Property consultancy seals purchase of chartered surveyors in regional expansion programme

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY consultant Kirkby Diamond has completed the acquisition of a chartered surveyors practice as part of its expansion plans.

The company, which has offices in Milton Keynes, Bedford and Luton, has acquired Bowyer Bryce Chartered Surveyors, based in Enfield, North London. The deal gives Kirkby Diamond a significant presence in the Hertfordshire commercial property sector and a foothold in North East London and Essex, said Kirkby Diamond’s managing partner Luke Tillison.

“The acquisition enables us to continue our growth throughout Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire, with a special focus on the M1/A1M and A10 corridors,” Mr Tillison pictured left added. “We are thrilled to welcome the Bowyer Bryce team which has enormous experience and which will help us to deliver our outstanding levels of service for new and existing clients across the region.”

Bowyer Bryce directors Ian Harding, Nigel Leedham and Steven Murray along with several surveyors and support staff are to join Kirkby Diamond as part of the acquisition.

Bowyer Bryce has a long track record as an independent practice, having been established in 1850. It represents a clients throughout London, Essex and Hertfordshire, from private individuals and small private companies to public limited companies, pension funds and public authorities.

Mr Leedham said: “Kirkby Diamond is a practice Bowyer Bryce has worked with for many years and the time is now right to formalise and fuse that close working relationship. All staff, including Steven, Ian and I, will continue to be closely involved, with the augmentation of new agency, management and professional surveyors to supplement the team at Enfield.”

In June, Kirkby Diamond launched a new office in St Albans, with an experienced new Hertfordshire team led by Matthew Bowen as head of agency and Hannah Niven who joins as head of North Herts agency. It also has an office in Borehamwood.