Lease deals reflect demand for newly refurbished properties, says agent

A FOOD BANK, a powder coating company and a firm providing airport support services have each agreed a deal on industrial units in Bedford.

The deals demonstrate the continuing strong demand for industrial and warehouse accommodation throughout the town and the surrounding area, says senior surveyor Diccon Brearley of property consultancy Kirkby Diamond which handled the deals.

Expansion plans have led Spectrum Enamellers to take a 15-year lease on a 4,276 sq ft detached unit in Murdock Road, on the Manton Lane industrial estate. Bedford Food Bank has agreed a ten-year lease on a fully refurbished 13,931 sq ft unit on the same estate. The move has been necessary due to increased demand for the food bank’s services.

On the Woburn Road industrial estate in Kempston, airport support services provider Alvest Equipment Services has agreed a ten-year lease on a 11,439 sq ft unit at Lyon Close.

Kirkby Diamond acted for three private owners in the negotiations. “The industrial and logistics sector remains buoyant across Bedfordshire and further afield into Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire, which is really encouraging for landlords,” said Mr Brearley.

“It is very rewarding to complete three deals which allow Bedford Food Bank, Spectrum Enamellers and AES to each expand their services in the town. Of particular note is how attractive recently refurbished premises are to potential occupiers when searching for their ideal business accommodation, especially when aiming for the future and the upcoming alterations to EPC legislation.”

