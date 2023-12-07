Investor completes £4m purchase of major office building

AN UNNAMED investor has completed the £4 million acquisition of a 30,000 sq ft two-storey office building in Milton Keynes.

The buyer now owns Avalon House pictured above on Linford Wood after completing the deal in only four months. The previous owner, a private investor, had decided to put the property on Saxon Street up for sale after the building became vacant.

The vendor was represented by commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond in the negotiations. Partner and head of commercial agency Matt Bowen, who worked with senior surveyor Nick Bosworth on the deal, said: “Avalon House is an excellent office building which represented a wonderful investment opportunity.

“Properties such as this come to the market infrequently and we therefore expected a great deal of interest from investors and owner-occupiers and we were not disappointed.”

Avalon House was built in the 1980s.

