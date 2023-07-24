HQ office building goes on the market

INTEREST is expected to be significant in the opportunity to acquire a major headquarters building for sale in Milton Keynes.

Avalon House, on Linford Wood, has been put on the market for sale or to let. The 30,284 sq ft building houses two substantial open plan office wings either side of a large central reception area.

The property has ground floor offices of almost 18,500 sq ft, with more than 10,000 sq ft of space on the first floor. The site also has 92 parking spaces.

The property is being marketed by joint agents Kirkby Diamond and Lambert Smith Hampton.

Matthew Bowen, head of agency at Kirkby Diamond, said: “To get a headquarters building of this size and quality come to market is something that very rarely happens so we are confidently expecting there to be significant interest from investors and potential owner occupiers.”

Because of its split layout around a central reception area, Avalon House has potential for other uses such as light industrial use or research and development, he added.