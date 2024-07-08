A shining example of sustainable practices: Silbury House refurbishment reaches practical completion

IT IS BEING hailed as the most sustainable office building in Milton Keynes. Investment company The RO Group has announced that its long-time refurbishment of Silbury House in the city centre has reached practical completion.

Glasses were raised by guests, contractors, executives and property professionals from around the region and London at an event to mark the milestone. RO Group managing director Edward Rowlandson said: “This building reflects our holistic approach to sustainability, incorporating various solutions, including smart machine learning technology, renewable energy generation and a wide variety of wellbeing initiatives. We remain dedicated to environmental excellence and to improving the social and health aspects of this flagship building’s performance.”

Health and wellbeing, occupant health, social responsibility and environmental sustainability have been top of the agenda throughout the project. John Tarbet, head of carbon management at internationally recognised carbon reduction and net zero specialist Planet Mark, highlighted the importance of sustainability-focused refurbishment of existing building stock. Silbury House is an exemplar of this approach, he said, with its exceptional credentials in design, material selection, energy efficiency, water usage, waste management and indoor environment quality.

It is, he added, a frontrunner in modern, sustainable commercial real estate. “Silbury House is a testament to what can be achieved when sustainability is integrated into the core of building design and operation. The property sets a new standard for commercial properties. It is a shining example of how sustainable practices can drive down carbon emissions and enhance the wellbeing of its occupants.”

The RO Group has been working with Planet Mark for three years to measure and reduce its carbon footprint and retain Planet Mark Business Certification, gaining valuable insights needed into the necessary measurement journey to transition the business to net zero. “We remain dedicated to environmental excellence and to improving the social and health aspects of this flagship building’s performance,” said Edward.

“Silbury House represents an ironclad commitment to a future where sustainability is integrated into every aspect of our operations.”

KEY FEATURES OF SILBURY HOUSE