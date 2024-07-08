A shining example of sustainable practices: Silbury House refurbishment reaches practical completion

IT IS BEING hailed as the most sustainable office building in Milton Keynes. Investment company The RO Group has announced that its long-time refurbishment of Silbury House in the city centre has reached practical completion.
Glasses were raised by guests, contractors, executives and property professionals from around the region and London at an event to mark the milestone. RO Group managing director Edward Rowlandson said: “This building reflects our holistic approach to sustainability, incorporating various solutions, including smart machine learning technology, renewable energy generation and a wide variety of wellbeing initiatives. We remain dedicated to environmental excellence and to improving the social and health aspects of this flagship building’s performance.”
Health and wellbeing, occupant health, social responsibility and environmental sustainability have been top of the agenda throughout the project. John Tarbet, head of carbon management at internationally recognised carbon reduction and net zero specialist Planet Mark, highlighted the importance of sustainability-focused refurbishment of existing building stock. Silbury House is an exemplar of this approach, he said, with its exceptional credentials in design, material selection, energy efficiency, water usage, waste management and indoor environment quality.
It is, he added, a frontrunner in modern, sustainable commercial real estate. “Silbury House is a testament to what can be achieved when sustainability is integrated into the core of building design and operation. The property sets a new standard for commercial properties. It is a shining example of how sustainable practices can drive down carbon emissions and enhance the wellbeing of its occupants.”
The RO Group has been working with Planet Mark for three years to measure and reduce its carbon footprint and retain Planet Mark Business Certification, gaining valuable insights needed into the necessary measurement journey to transition the business to net zero. “We remain dedicated to environmental excellence and to improving the social and health aspects of this flagship building’s performance,” said Edward.
“Silbury House represents an ironclad commitment to a future where sustainability is integrated into every aspect of our operations.”
KEY FEATURES OF SILBURY HOUSE
- Targeting BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ classification. Only 2% of buildings in the UK have this.
- 3-star Fitwel accreditation. Silbury House is the only building in Milton Keynes with this achievement. Fitwel is the world’s leading certification system committed to building health for occupiers.
- NABERS UK Design for Performance targeting 5.5 Stars – one of only three properties in the UK with this rating. NABERS ratings help building owners to accurately measure, understand and communicate the environmental performance of their buildings.
- First building in the UK on track to receive a WELL Performance Rating, certifying spaces that advance human health and wellbeing in accordance with the WELL Building Standard.
- EPC A rating.
- RESET Air Standard – the only building in Milton Keynes to demonstrate this standard which requires indoor air quality data to be continuously gathered through air quality monitors.
- 116 solar panels on the roof.
- LED lighting, paired with advanced controls, and an effective HVAC system design, to reduce energy consumption and enhance occupant comfort.
- Measurable energy smart power sockets in all four Cat A+ suites.
- Intelligent water sensor and risk management technology.
- 8 EV charging points in the car park.