Yes we can! Sponsor MK Food Bank as it lines up its MK CAN world record bid

THE ‘CAN DO’ do’ attitude that is the hallmark of Milton Keynes is set to break records.

MK Food Bank is looking to set a new world record for the longest continuous line of cans of food. And the charity is calling on the community, community groups and businesses to join in.

The charity, which is providing food aid to hundreds of families and individuals struggling in the cost of living crisis, is experiencing soaring demand for its services. It has delivered more than 14,000 food parcels this year already – similar to those at the height of the pandemic.

“The cost of food is rising but our donations are going down,” operations manager Louisa Hobbs said at the launch of the MK CAN record attempt. “We are only receiving around half of what we need to meet this demand.”

MK CAN’s is to line up more than 132,000 cans along ten kilometres around Campbell Park, shattering the previous record of 90,000 cans set in South Africa. It is calling on businesses, community groups and other organisations to sponsor a 25-metre section and commit to provide the 350 cans needed to cover the 25 metres.

Businesses are asked to pay £250 for the sponsorship opportunity, which will be free to other community groups, Ms Hobbs told guests at the MK CAN launch event at the Milton Keynes Rose in Campbell Park.