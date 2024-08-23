Willen Hospice welcomes Ride High charity founder as chair of trustees

THE NEW chair of trustees at Willen Hospice is Rachel Medill, founder and chief executive of the Milton Keynes-based charity Ride High.

She succeeds Paul Davis, who has stepped down at the end of his eight-year term in post.

Rachel (pictured above) founded Ride High, which uses horses to improve the lives of disadvantaged and disengaged children, in 2008. The charity now works with around 120 vulnerable young people at its Loughton Manor stables.

Speaking of her appointment as trustees chair, Rachel said: “I am so proud to have become part of this extraordinary charity and group of people.

“Everyone is touched at some time by the pain of the death of someone we love. At Willen the staff and volunteers give patients and the people who love them dignity and care at a time when they need it most.

“They do that every single day and in my own community.”

Kate Broadhurst, the hospice’s chief executive, paid tribute to outgoing chair Paul Davis. “The hard work he has put into his role has helped steer the hospice through many challenges and changes in the last eight years.

“We are thrilled to have Rachel as part of our trustee team, bringing with her not only years of business experience but a solid local charity background as a founder and chief executive herself.

“I know her input will be invaluable over the coming years as we fight for fairer funding for the hospice to continue providing free specialist care and support for people in our community affected by life-limiting illness.”